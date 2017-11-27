AC Milan sack Montella and appoint Gattuso

After an extremely disappointing start to the 2017/18 Serie A season, AC Milan have parted ways with coach Vincenzo Montella and appointed Gennaro Gattuso in his place.

The Rossoneri find themselves in seventh place in the Serie A table after their most recent disappointment – drawing 0-0 with Torino on Sunday – and have entrusted their former midfielder, who appeared more than 400 times for the club.

“AC Milan announce to have parted ways with Vincenzo Montella,” the club tweeted. “Management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso, who leaves his position as Primavera coach and to whom we wish the best of luck.

“We are very grateful to Mr. Montella for all the work done, for the commitment and professionalism.”

Gattuso has been coaching since his first role as player-coach with Sion in 2013, but so far his time on the sideline has been anything but a success, having been dismissed from his three previous positions with Palermo, OFI Crete and, most recently, Pisa.

The club have called a press conference for 13:30 CET on Tuesday afternoon to unveil their new boss.