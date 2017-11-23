AC Milan suffer scare but eventually sweep aside Austria Vienna

Despite going behind early on, AC Milan rallied to defeat Austria Vienna 5-1 at the Stadio San Siro, with Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone scoring two each, to confirm the Rossoneri’s place atop Europa League Group D.

In the first match of the group stage, Milan were also victorious 5-1 in Vienna with Andre Silva bagging a hat-trick on that occasion, and given Rijeka drew with AEK Athens, Milan also secured their place in the knockout stages.

A paltry 17,932 were in attendance to witness comical own goal from Leonardo Bonucci who helped a trundling Christoph Monschein shot into the empty net as the visitors took the lead.

However, a quickfire double from Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva put Milan back on the right track, before Cutrone got the third late in the first half. Silva added another midway through the second 45 minutes and Cutrone got his second in stoppage time.

A fairly even opening few minutes saw Milan have two good chances on goal.

First, Lucas Biglia tried to curl one in from distance, but could only find the arms of goalkeeper Patrick Pentz. Then Hakan Calhanoglu struck a freekick from the left just wide of the near post.

Milan went behind 23 minutes in after Monschein rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma and as his shot rolled towards the goal, Leonardo Bonucci’s behind helped it on its way.

Raphael Holzhauser then hit a rasping shot from distance which was just tipped over the crossbar by Donnarumma.

Thanks to Rodriguez restored parity just seven minutes later after he latched onto Andre Silva’s flicked header, nutmegging Pentz at the far post as he slotted home.

Franck Kessie then blasted just over, before Biglia tried the same. Then Cutrone’s acrobatic effort also went into the stands.

Thankfully for Milan fans, the Rossoneri took the lead just after the half hour. A low Rodriguez freekick found Andre Silva who blasted past Pentz from close range.

It was three just before the break as Pentz was beaten to a loose ball by Fabio Borini, who then crossed for Cutrone to head into an empty net.

Bonucci went close to making up for his own goal, getting on the end of a Calhanoglu only to volley inches over the bar.

At the other end, superb acceleration from Felipe Pires saw him slide past Rodriguez, but his shot went well wide of the far right-hand post.

A quick Milan break started by Andre Silva was then ended by the Portuguese. First he tried to play in Calhanoglu but the ball was a tad behind the Turk. Nonetheless, he managed to dink the ball back to his teammate for an easy finish into the bottom corner.

The game petered out in the final 15 minutes with neither side creating any meaningful chances, before Cutrone wrapped up the win in the last minute.