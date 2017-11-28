Have AC Milan made the right decision? How decisive is Napoli-Juventus? | FIFespresso

Have AC Milan made the right decision in replacing Vincenzo Montella with Gennaro Gattuso? Is Daniele De Rossi a problem for Roma? How decisive will Napoli-Juventus be?

Montella had to go, the results were against him, but have the Rossoneri made the right choice with Gattuso? Will De Rossi’s red card against Genoa prove costly for Roma’s Scudetto challenge? How important will the clash between Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri be for the title race? Vieri Capretta analyses the past weekend in Serie A and the big game coming up on Friday night.

