Allegri: Benevento didn’t threaten Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was delighted with his side’s second half 2-1 comeback victory over Benevento, especially as the away side didn’t pose many problems for the Bianconeri.

Amato Ciceretti netted a sensational freekick to give the Giallorossi the lead, but goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Juan Cuadrado after the restart spared the Old Lady from an embarrassing home defeat.

Allegri was pleased to see his side bounce back after a lacklustre opening frame that saw them fall behind despite rarely conceding anything to Benevento.

“The players did well in the second half and overturned the result,” he told Radio Rai after the match.

“We conceded a freekick to Benevento in the first half and then they never came close to the penalty area.

“Sometimes I hear funny things about Juve. We are moving along at a great pace, but Napoli are doing great things because they haven’t lost a game yet.

“We are only one point behind.”

Paulo Dybala wasn’t at his best on Sunday and some jeers were directed at him from the crowd, but Allegri downplayed their importance.

“The jeers were directed at me,” he added. “They weren’t for Paulo as he had a great game.”

Juventus take on Sampdoria after the international break on November 19.