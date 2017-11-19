Allegri demands Juventus defensive improvements

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hit out at his defence following their shock 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

The Bianconeri found themselves 3-0 down and only injury time goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala prevented it from being a thrashing.

With 14 goals conceded already this season, the tactician demanded an improvement at the back.

“Our first half performance was one of the best of the season, but we just couldn’t find a goal to show for it,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium after the final whistle.

“Even when we went behind we had plenty of chances, but we were far too rushed.

“We have to sort ourselves out, because we are conceding far too many goals, especially away from home.”

The defeat sees Juventus remain four points behind Napoli at the top of the table.