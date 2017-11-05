Assured AC Milan sink Sassuolo

The much-maligned Fabio Borini put in an impressive performance for AC Milan as they picked up a vital 2-0 win over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

Alessio Romagnoli opened the scoring in the first half, making the most of an Andrea Consigli error before Suso doubled their lead in the second.

Milan were uninspired for the majority of the game’s opening exchanges and they took a while to find their feet.

Once the half-hour mark had passed, Milan increased the pressure on their hosts as they went in desperate search of a goal. A frantic three-minute spell began with a Fabio Borini strike from 20-yards, which was comfortably palmed away by Andrea Consigli.

Consigli then pulled off a brilliant save to thwart Nikola Kalinic. Franck Kessie made an excellent run down the right wing before producing a delightfully dinked cross that landed on the striker’s head and, with his header looking destined for the top corner, Consigli leapt and stretched to turn the ball behind for a corner.

From the subsequent set-piece Consigli undid his previous work. Hakan Calhanoglu’s cross was deflected upwards, and as it dropped in front of goal, the goalkeeper made a mess of a halfhearted attempt to punch clear, leaving Romagnoli to put the Rossoneri ahead.

Leonardo Bonucci showed a glimpse of his Juventus-self with a crucial intervention in the last moments of the first half. Simone Missiroli found space inside the six-yard box and looked certain to score, but for Bonucci’s last-ditch tackle as he pulled the trigger.

As the hour mark approached, Kessie himself might have done better with a chance. He scuffed a left-footed strike from the edge of the box, allowing Consigli to gather easily. The Ivorian had another effort stopped minute later; this time, he drove forward and drilled a right-footed shot at goal from outside the box and Consigli had to work to get down and turn the ball away.

Borini was a standout performer for Milan as, despite the Rossoneri’s recent poor performances, he has been on several occasions in recent weeks and he was involved as they doubled their lead. The former Roma forward played a ball over the top and into the path of Suso on the right wing; the Spaniard then cut in and after reaching the box he fired a powerful effort across goal and into the top corner of Consigli’s net.

Once the two-goal cushion was achieved, Vincenzo Montella’s side never overcommitted to an attack and managed the game well as they saw out what was remaining of the contest to pick up their second win in three matches.