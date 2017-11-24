Atalanta fans rock Goodison Park during Everton thrashing

The vibrant atmosphere created by Atalanta supporters during their emphatic win over Everton in the Europa League was so hectic that it caused problems for the live television cameras.

As fans celebrated with their side 2-0 in front, unaware that things would get even better as they romped to a 5-1 win, by jumping up and down and singing, it had a big impact on the televised coverage of the game.

The cameras visibly rocked amid the atmosphere from the jubilant travelling Orobici fans, with the commentary team even being forced to apologise if it proved off-putting for viewers.

Not that Atalanta fans were too bothered!