Atalanta hammer Everton to equal 21-year record

Atalanta inflicted the heaviest home defeat on an English side in the Europa League/UEFA Cup since Nottingham Forest were beaten 5-1 by Bayern Munich in 1996.

Everton were swept aside by the same scoreline at Goodison Park, their heaviest ever home defeat in Europe, as La Dea confirmed their place in the Europa League knockout stage.

Bryan Cristante and Andreas Cornelius both bagged braces, with a Robin Gosens strike sandwiched between the pair. Sandro Ramirez got, what turned out to be a consolation, for the Blues.

It is also a historic win for Atalanta as well, just their second away from home in European competition. The other was a 1-0 UEFA Cup win over Fenerbahce on October 24, 1990, with Valter Bonacina scoring.