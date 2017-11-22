Atletico Madrid v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma travel to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano to take on Atletico Madrid in their Champions League Group C clash.

Roma would advance to the knockout stage with a draw, and can clinch first place if they win and Chelsea do not. Meanwhile, the Spanish side must emerge victorious to have any realistic hopes of qualifying for the next round.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Thomas, Gimenez, Lucas H., Felipe Luis; Koke, Saul, Fernandez, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres.

Roma: Alisson; Bruno Peres, Man?las, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Pellegrini; Gerson, Džeko, Perotti