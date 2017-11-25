Cagliari v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari welcome Inter to the Sardegna Arena for their Week 14 Serie A clash, with the away side looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

History is on Inter’s side as they have only failed to score against Cagliari once in their last 30 Serie A meetings – a 2-0 win for the Sardinians in April 2013.

On the other hand, despite losing their last two Serie A home games against Inter, Cagliari never lost three in a row. However, they will have to stop Mauro Icardi who has scored in all his three away Serie A games against the Isolani while at Inter.

Luciano Spalletti has named the same side that were victorious over Atalanta last weekend.

Cagliari: Rafael; Romagna, Ceppitelli, Andreolli; Farago, Ioni?a, Cigarini, Barella, Padoin; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Miranda, Skriniar, Santon; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi