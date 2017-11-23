Cristante: Everton win the greatest night of my life

Atalanta’s 5-1 thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park has been hailed by midfield maestro Bryan Cristante as the best night of his career.

The former AC Milan man played a pivotal part in the success, opening the scoring, adding the second and excelling throughout as La Dea picked up their biggest away victory ever in Europe.

“This is absolutely the best night of my life,” a delighted Cristante told Sky Sport afterwards. “We have given great joy to our supporters and we are very happy with that. It is a cause for celebration for us.

“We are so happy because we deserved it. It was a big challenge for us but everyone worked so hard for the team. From the small things to the big things, I think we did a lot well.”

Following his impressive performance on English turf, comparisons were raised to former Three Lions international Frank Lampard in the way that the 22-year-old plays the game, although he was quick to brush those off.

“I wouldn’t say that Lampard is or was an example for me,” he added. “To be honest I never had an idol or a player who I modelled myself on when I was growing up but I do see myself in him with certain movements in trying to help the team.”