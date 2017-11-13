De Rossi to Ventura: Why the hell should I go on? We want to win!

Conor Clancy Date: 13th November 2017 at 11:37pm
During Italy’s stalemate with Sweden was picked up on camera telling to introduce Lorenzo Insigne instead of himself.

The Roma midfielder was instructed to warm up during the game, to which he reacted in disbelief, insisting that Napoli’s star forward should instead be brought on.

“What the hell would I go on for? We are trying to win this game, not draw,” he exclaimed, while pointing at Insigne to indicate it should be the Neapolitan who should be warming up.

Insigne’s exclusion is just one of many selection choices that have caused controversy over the two legs, with many calling for Ventura’s dismissal even before the failure to reach Russia was confirmed.

