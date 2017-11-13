De Rossi to Ventura: Why the hell should I go on? We want to win!

During Italy’s stalemate with Sweden Daniele De Rossi was picked up on camera telling Giampiero Ventura to introduce Lorenzo Insigne instead of himself.

The Roma midfielder was instructed to warm up during the game, to which he reacted in disbelief, insisting that Napoli’s star forward should instead be brought on.

“What the hell would I go on for? We are trying to win this game, not draw,” he exclaimed, while pointing at Insigne to indicate it should be the Neapolitan who should be warming up.

#DeRossi: “Che cazzo entro io? Non dovemo pareggià, dovemo vince!”, indicando Insigne. pic.twitter.com/Vr2uTy9wnF — Valerio Curcio (@ValerioCurcio) November 13, 2017

Insigne’s exclusion is just one of many selection choices that have caused controversy over the two legs, with many calling for Ventura’s dismissal even before the failure to reach Russia was confirmed.

Do you think the former Torino coach should be sacked? Have your voice heard by voting in our Twitter poll.