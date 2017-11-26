Di Francesco critical of De Rossi following slap

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco admitted his disappointment in Daniele De Rossi, after the captain was sent off for a slap in their 1-1 draw at Genoa on Sunday.

With the Lupi 1-0 up and on course for victory, the veteran midfielder struck Genoa striker Gianluca Lapadula during a tussle at a corner. Following consultation with the VAR, De Rossi was sent off and a penalty was awarded, which Lapadula duly converted to secure a draw.

“De Rossi was extremely naive, but he is the first to admit that he is not a youngster anymore,” Di Francesco told Sky Sport Italia following the final whistle at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. “I have not talked to him yet but I am sure he is sorry for what happened.

“He was particularly naive because with VAR you cannot get away with such actions anymore. De Rossi is not a kid and he must accept responsibility. Aside from Daniele’s nonsense, I am happy with the overall performance.”

Roma will now be without 34-year-old De Rossi for Friday’s visit of SPAL, although the former Italy international could face a considerably longer ban.