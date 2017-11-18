Di Francesco: Derby win means more as coach

After picking up his first Derby della Capitale victory as Roma coach, Eusebio Di Francesco admitted that it held a special meaning for him to do so.

The former Giallorossi midfielder also tasted success in the fixture during his playing days but at the first attempt in the dugout, he picked up all three points.

On Saturday evening, a Diego Perotti penalty and Radja Nainggolan drive were enough for a 2-1 victory in the first Eternal City derby of the campaign.

“When you are playing in a game like this, it is different to the feelings that you have as a coach,” Di Francesco told Premium Sport. “But winning as a coach brings you great pride and I’ll cherish that feeling.

“It brings us great satisfaction because of how well we dealt with this game. We didn’t allow them any opportunities. Yes, there was the penalty but until then, it had been all Roma.

“We had played very well before that and our aggressiveness helped us to win the game. I think that the result is a deserved one.”

The game was also significant for being the first in over 20 years that did not include Francesco Totti as a player but now in the stands, the Lupi director still had an impact on proceedings.

“I talked to Francesco before the game and he was impressively calm. I told him that we would celebrate together afterwards and so it proved to be,” added the ex-Sassuolo tactician.

“Francesco was even more calm than I was. He manages to make light of these situations and helps relax everyone with his jokes.”