Di Francesco: Roma needed to show more determination

Following Roma’s 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco admitted that his side were lacking in determination and did not offer enough in the final third.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring with a superb overhead kick and then went on to set Kevin Gameiro through for the second with a sublime through ball in the game’s dying moments, but Roma themselves had chances.

“Let’s not forget the quality of Atletico’s players,” Di Francesco said after the match.

“We did really well until their first goal, but were too imprecise with our passing and should’ve been more determined in the final third.

“They created very little other than from set plays until that goal out of nowhere.”

Star striker Edin Dzeko is struggling in front of goal of late with the Bosnian not finding the net in a month, but his coach believes the goals will come.

“Dzeko will score, he just needs to not think about it,” he said.

“I understand that’s difficult for a striker, but that is the way through.

“We didn’t create enough chances because we got the final ball wrong.”

Roma’s chances of qualification are still in their own hands despite the defeat and they know that a victory at home to Qarabag on December 5 will be enough to see them through alongside current group leaders Chelsea.