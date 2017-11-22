Dybala unable to guarantee Juventus future

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has emerged as one of the top attackers in all of Europe in the last three years, but the Bianconeri might not want to get too attached to the young starlet after he hinted his long-term future might not be at the Allianz Stadium.

A change of scenery could be in the cards for the 24-year-old when quizzed on his career plans, remaining coy regarding what’s to come after this season.

“I can’t promise I will stay at Juventus forever,” the Argentine told France Football. “It does not depend on me but I don’t even want to say that this will be my last season here.

“I want to win everything now, football is strange you never really know what will happen in the future.”

Dybala has been Juventus’ greatest attacking threat this season, as he’s recorded 12 goals in 13 games, which is nearly one third of the team’s total scoring output.

While the Old Lady have won two Serie A titles and reached the Champions League final during Dybala’s tenure in Turin, the 24-year-old could be craving more glory.

In fact, the Argentine starlet appears to have a growing desire to compete more often with other illustrious footballers from across the globe.

“I’d like to battle it out with Neymar for the Ballon d’Or but he is closer to that achievement than I am,” Dybala added. “I need to work to improve and win trophies.”