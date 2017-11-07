Expected Italy XI to play Sweden in World Cup 2018 Playoff

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura is expected to ditch his 4-2-4 formation for the crucial 2018 World Cup playoff first leg against Sweden on Friday.

A more familiar 3-5-2 is likely to be employed as the Azzurri tactician’s failed experiment which began with the humiliating defeat in qualification at the Estadio Bernabeu against Spain.

Poor performances followed against Israel, Macedonia and Albania, further adding pressure to Ventura’s position.

Now, it looks as if Italy will return to the set up Antonio Conte used during his time as Azzurri boss, with Simone Zaza also returning to the line-up following an excellent start to the LaLiga season with Valencia.

Also in line for a return is the old Juventus BBC backline of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, all sitting in front of Gianluigi Buffon.