Gasperini: Everton demolition is beyond Atalanta’s wildest dreams

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admitted that his side’s 5-1 defeat of Everton at Goodison Park in the Europa League was beyond anything he could have expected.

Braces from Bryan Cristante and Andreas Cornelius, coupled with a stunning Robin Gosens volley, saw La Dea qualify for the next round of the competition in style, despite Alejandro Gomez missing a penalty and Sandro Ramirez pulling one back for Everton.

“Such a brilliant win is almost unimaginable,” Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle. “We fought until the end in a tough match, and the result is beyond all expectations.

“I am delighted that we have qualified, but now we must focus our attentions towards the [final Group E] game against Lyon.”

It was Cristante’s double that set Atalanta on their way, and Gasperini reserved particular praise for the in-form midfielder.

“I am very happy for him,” the former Inter coach continued. “He is an extraordinary player who is enjoying an important breakthrough season. Now he must look to reach the levels of the very best.”

Atalanta return to domestic action with the visit of bottom club Benevento on Monday evening.