Gattuso: AC Milan DNA Cannot Be Forgotten

After being unveiled as new AC Milan boss, Gennaro Gattuso has insisted his players do not forgot the history of the club and what it means to play for the Rossoneri.

Gattuso himself was a star for the Milan side under Carlo Ancelotti, winning the Champions League and a Scudetto, as well as the 2006 World Cup with Italy, and is clear about what he expects from the players.

“This group of players can do more, we need to become united and go onto the pitch as a team,” Gattuso told the press. “We need to get all over the pitch and prove that we can fight for each other.

“We’ll need to have a battlefield spirit, but we also need a bit of quality, as spirit alone isn’t enough.

“I’m not looking at the standings right now, I’ll take everything day-by-day. The match against Benevento will be like a World Cup final.

“We need to change our way of thinking and be more alert, I have to give something to these lads on a mental level, which is my priority.”

Many have suggested that Gattuso is merely a motivator, rather than a footballing tactician, a suggestion that the former Palermo coach has refuted.

“It’s ridiculous that all people ever talk about is my attitude,” he went on. “They didn’t just give me my coaching licence, I had to study to get it. You can’t just prepare for games with the desire to fight and win, you need a lot of knowledge.

“There are a lot of photos at Milanello which remind us that this club has a great history. We can’t forget Milan’s DNA – respect for the rules and a willingness to make sacrifices.”

Gattuso also revealed he has spoken to former Milan President Silvio Berlusconi who offered him some sound advice upon taking the position.

“I know him well, but he wasn’t the first call I made,” Gattuso continued.

“I spoke with him a lot as a player and he was the most successful president in football history. We talked about having two strikers, which is in Milan’s DNA.

“I wasn’t pretending to listen to him, I listened very attentively.”

Looking ahead to the match against Benevento, who have lost every match they have played in Serie A this season, Gattuso isnt taking anything for granted.

“It’s going to be a tough job,” Gattuso finished. “This team has a lot of nationalities and an average age of 21. They’re not going through an easy time right now, but all the elements are in place to ensure everything can go as well as possible.

“In my opinion this team can do really well. We’ll play a three-man defence. I have a great relationship with Montella, although some of our ideas are different.

“He likes the ball, as do I, but we have to be a little more direct. The three man defence and four in midfield are certainties, then we’ll see what happens with the attack.”