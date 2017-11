Genoa and Sampdoria face off in the Derby della Lanterna in Serie A on Sunday evening.

With Genoa having lost the last two matches against their city rivals, the Grifone will be looking to avoid a third, with the last time they lost three-in-a-row being November 1953

Genoa: Perin; Izzo, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Rosi, Rigoni, Veloso, Laxalt; Omeonga, Taarabt; Lapadula.

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Silvestre, Strinic; Linetty, Torreira, Praet; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Zapata