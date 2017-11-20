How bad is AC Milan’s crisis? What are Napoli’s problems? | FIFespresso

AC Milan continue to struggle, whilst Juventus just cannot find consistency and even Napoli – despite their best ever start to a season – have some issues.

Maurizio Sarri was not fully happy with his men after their win: why is that? How bad is AC Milan’s crisis? What do Juventus need to do to turn things around? Vieri Capretta analyses.

