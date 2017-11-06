How good are Roma? What is wrong at Juventus? | FIFespresso

Roma just can’t stop winning and getting closer to the top of Serie A, whilst Napoli halted their march and Juventus keeps on conceding.

The Bianconeri let in a goal at home from Benevento, whilst the Giallorossi won in Florence and showed they can challenge properly for the Scudetto.

Vieri Capretta analyses the weekend in Serie A.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here