Icardi downs Atalanta to lift Inter into second

A double from Mauro Icardi was enough to give Inter a 2-0 win over Atalanta at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Sunday’s late Serie A match.

Icardi bagged a hat-trick the last time Inter played at home against Atalanta, and two headers early in the second half were enough to condemn La Dea to their third consecutive away defeat.

As a result, Inter move to within two points of Serie A leaders Napoli thanks to Icardi’s 12th and 13th goals this season.

Luciano Spalletti’s men started well with most of their attacks coming down the right from Antonio Candreva, who put in a number of excellent crosses, but no one was able to get on the end of them.

It was Atalanta who had the first real chance of the game as Hans Hateboer sprinted past Davide Santon onto a poor Roberto Gagliardini pass and rifled a shot at Samir Handanovic, which he gathered at the second attempt.

Inter struggled to impose their style of play on La Dea, and gave away possession very easily on occasions.

They could have been in front after Borja Valero played in Icardi with an excellent vertical pass. The Argentine also showed great strength to hold off Luis Palomino and fire an effort straight at Etrit Berisha.

Still looking most threatening via Candreva, the Italian swung in another ball for Icardi, but his header went just wide of the far post.

Then just before half time, Candreva was at it again and Icardi was inches away from poking home. Though he did feel he was fouled and appealed for a penalty which the referee waved away.

Immediately after the break, Perisic found his way down the left and his cross found Icardi who could only head at Berisha.

Icardi got his goal on 50 minutes as Candreva floated in a freekick which the Inter captain duly headed home from six yards.

Atalanta came close to an equaliser as Andrea Petagna found space on the right, before laying a delightful ball to Papu Gomez, but he ballooned over from the edge of the area.

Much to Atalanta’s ire, Inter went straight up the other end and bagged number two. It was Danilo D’Ambrosio who provided the cross for Icardi to head into the bottom left corner.

Petagna then bundled his way into the area, but Handanovic got down low to deny the Atalanta frontman. Marten De Roon also had a chance from 18 yards, but his effort went over the crossbar.

Next up for the Nerazzurri is a trip to Sardinia to face Cagliari, while Atalanta have the slightly easier task of a home match with lowly Benevento.

