Incredible Icardi helps Inter back to Serie A summit

Mauro Icardi’s 14th and 15th goals in Serie A helped give Inter a 3-1 win over Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena in Serie A on Saturday evening.

As always, it was the Ivan Perisic to Icardi combination, the 13th occurrence in Serie A, which gave Inter the lead. Then substitute Marcelo Brozovic doubled the advantage with his first touch of the ball.

Leonardo Pavoletti reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left, but Cagliari were unable to grab an equaliser. But Icardi made sure of the points late on.

Icardi continued his good form in Sardinia, and has now scored in all his four away Serie A games against Cagliari, since joining Inter.

Equalling their November 2013 record of eight consecutive games unbeaten away from, home, Inter moved to the top of Serie A, if only for 24 hours.

Joao Pedro was the driving for Cagliari, testing Samir Handanovic early on, before having another shot blocked.

After just five minutes, Handanovic had to be alert again to produce a brilliant save from Leonardo Pavoletti. The Cagliari frontman and Nicolo Barella both tried their luck as the hosts completely dominated their opponents.

However, against the run of play, Ivan Perisic got on the end of an Antonio Candreva cross, to cutback into the path of Icardi who opened the scoring from close range.

Vecino played a brilliant ball to Icardi, but the Inter captain failed to redirect the ball into the net, with Rafael stranded.

As the first 45 minutes came to an end, Joao Pedro had a shot blocked, before Pavoletti saw a header cleared by the Inter defence.

After the break it was more of the same from the home side as Barella had a strike on goal which struck Davide Santon before going inches wide.

Vecino then had to be taken off, and he was replaced by Brozovic, who made an instant impact. Milan Skriniar launched a brilliant ball out to Candreva, who then found the substitute to double Inter’s lead with his first touch.

A much improved Inter in the second half were creating chance after chance, and Icardi was creating havoc in the Cagliari defence, on one occasion taking on three defenders before being brought down.

It wasn’t over though as an excellent looping cross from Paolo Farago found an unmarked Pavoletti who made no mistake and volleyed into the right corner.

GOOOOAAAAAALLL!!! The home side cut into the lead 1-2. #Pavoletti with the strike. 1-2 | 71' #CagliariInterpic.twitter.com/WwlaRE0hC2 — Lega Serie A (@SerieAchannel) November 25, 2017

Spurred on by the goal, Cagliari almost had a second after a raking pass by Luca Cigarini found Diego Farias on the edge of the area, and his volley was well saved by Handanovic.

Nonetheless, moments later, Icardi got his second and Inter’s third with seven minutes left, thus wrapping up the points for the Nerazzurri.