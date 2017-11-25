Inglese double completes Chievo comeback

Chievo had Roberto Inglese to thank as they had to come from behind to earn a 2-1 win over SPAL at a rain soaked Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday evening.

Form went out the window as Chievo had accrued just two points in the last four games, with SPAL coming to Verona unbeaten in their last three, coming into the Week 14 matchup.

SPAL took the lead through fortunate circumstances, as Bostjan Cesar diverted a cross into his own net. However, Roberto Inglese restored parity just after the hour, and bagged his second 10 minutes from time.

With that Chievo move into eighth in the Serie A table, while SPAL remain one point above the relegation zone.

Felipe had the first shot for SPAL which was deflected out for a corner. Federico Bonazzoli then had an effort blocked by the resolute Chievo defence.

SPAL took the lead midway though the opening 45 minutes, in fortunate circumstances, as Manuel Lazzari dribbled to the goalline, before firing in a cross, which bounced off Cesar and inside the near post.

Lazzari then advanced down the right once more, but this time could only hit the side netting with his cross.

A brilliant triple save from Stefano Sorrentino kept Chievo in the game. First from Bonazzoli who was played in on goal, then Luca Rizzo, who squirmed back into the box from the left, and finally the Gialloblu goalkeeper denied Pasquale Schiattarella from range.

Chievo should have been level just before the break as a loose ball fell to Inglese on the 18-yard line, but the striker, when one-on-one with Alfred Gomis, could only fire straight at the SPAL keeper.

At the start of the second half, SPAL missed a glorious chance as Bonazzoli got on the end of a Lazzari cross, but his finish from close range went just wide.

The home side did have the ball in the net soon after, but Inglese was flagged offside as the ball trickled over the line.

Moments later, Samuel Bastien tried a shot from distance, but it was just off target. Then Sorrentino came to the rescue for Chievo once again as Rizzo tried to curl one in from the edge of the area.

Inglese did get himself on the scoresheet following a scramble in the penalty area, Massimo Gobbi’s cross was knocked to the on loan Napoli man by Pellissier, and he tapped in from close range.

A sustained period of pressure ensued from the home side. First, Valter Birsa had a go, before Sergio Pellissier headed off target. Birsa was at it again, and smashed a shot at Gomis.

The comeback was complete 82 minutes in thanks to Inglese.

Birsa delivered the ball to Pellissier in the the box, and thanks to some good strength and control from the Chievo captain, he was able to lay it off to his strike partner to finish into the far left corner.