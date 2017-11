Inter moved to the top of Serie A, at least for 24 hours, as they overcame a stubborn Cagliari side 3-1 at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday evening.

Mauro Icari was the star of the show, bagging two to take his season tally to 15 goals, with substitute Marcelo Brozovic getting the other with his first touch of the game. Leonardo Pavoletti got a sumptuous consolation for Cagliari.