Inter v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the hope of moving second in the Serie A table.

Inter have won four of their last six Serie A games against Atalanta, and have failed to score in only one of their last 38 league games against La Dea – a 0-0 in March 2012. While Atalanta have lost their last two away games.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A games between this and last season, which is their best run since February 2008 when they recorded 31 Serie A games in a row without losing.

The Nerazzurri make only one change from their last Serie A match, with Yuto Nagatomo being replaced by Davide Santon at left-back, the first Spalletti has made in five games.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Santon; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Cristante, Castagne; Kurtic; Gomez, Ilicic.