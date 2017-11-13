Italy v Sweden: Official Azzurri Line-Up

Italy welcome Sweden to the Stadio San Siro for their World Cup playoff second leg, with the away side leading 1-0 from the first encounter in Stockholm.

Azzurri coach Gianpiero Ventura has made three changes to the team which lost at the Friends Arena. Jorginho and Alessandro Florenzi come into midfield, for Daniele De Rossi and Marco Verratti, who is suspended.

While Manolo Gabbiadini pairs up with Ciro Immobile, with Andrea Belotti dropping to the bench.

Italy: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, Florenzi, Jorginho, Parolo, Darmian; Immobile, Gabbiadini.

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Johansson, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen