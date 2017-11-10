Italy WILL reach the World Cup… We hope

Ahead of Italy’s crucial 2018 World Cup playoff against Sweden, and before they depart for Stockholm, Dov Schiavone and Vieri Capretta got together to discuss the Azzurri’s hopes.

Gianpiero Ventura’s words may give hints to the Italy squad’s state of mind, and whether or not his projected line-up can do the trick is up for debate, or can the Swede’s upset the odds and cause a shock?

