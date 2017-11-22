Juventus and Barcelona deliver dour draw

A distinctly poor match at the Allianz Stadium saw Barcelona and Juventus draw 0-0 in their Champions League Group D clash.

Despite the result, Barcelona are through to the knockout stage as group winners, though Juve must beat Olympiacos in their final group match, or hope that Sporting CP don’t spring a surprise against the Blaugrana in the final matchday.

It was Barcelona who went closest in the opening period through Ivan Rakitic, as his freekick struck the upright. Minutes earlier Andres Iniesta was almost in on goal after a poo header from Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombian then had a good opportunity, but smashed his strike way over the crossbar.

Then just before half time, a brilliant run from Paulo Dybala almost saw him bag a spectacular goal, but he could only curl his effort just wide.

After the break Luis Suarez had a freekick go inches wide of the top corner, before Dybala had a stinging effort blocked by Iniesta.

Barcelona had Juventus pinned back for the majority of the half, but there was a lack of urgency when trying to break the Bianconeri down.

Lucas Digne had perhaps the best opportunity of the match, as he got down the left well, but instead of taking a shot he unselfishly tried to play in Messi and the danger was cut out.

And right at the death, a brilliant strike from Dybala, taking an Alex Sandro pass first time, was spectacularly saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen