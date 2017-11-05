Juventus squeak past plucky Benevento

Benvento’s hopes of a famous victory over Juventus were dashed after 57 minutes, as the Bianconeri bounced back from an early deficit to claim a 2-1 result at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady were heavy favourites heading into the contest given the Giallorossi had lost all 11 of their Serie A matches to date, but they flipped the script after 19 minutes thanks to a stunning Amato Ciceretti freekick.

However some half-time adjustments led to Gonzalo Higuain’s equalizer before Juan Cuadrado headed home the winner in the 65th minute to keep Juve in the thick of the title race, and Benevento still searching for their first points of the season.

Douglas Costa got things going for the home side in the 13th minute when he fired a cross-turned shot at Alberto Brignoli, and the Benevento goalkeeper was forced to push the effort off the upright and out for a corner.

The same situation played out two minutes later, only this time the Brazilian’s strike from just inside the penalty area went straight off the bar with Brignoli flat-footed.

Juventus were celebrating the 120th anniversary of their founding, but Benevento threw a spanner in the works after 19 minutes when they took the lead.

Ciceretti earned and fired a curling freekick around the wall, and Wojciech Szczesny could do nothing but watch it go into the bottom corner to the shock of all in attendance.

Paulo Dybala went on a mazy run but Brignoli denied the striker, and the Argentine missed an easy chance from close range, though Higuain looked to be in an offside position.

Just like the first half, Juventus bossed possession after the restart and it only took 12 minutes to level the score. Mattia De Sciglio’s cross was knocked down by Blaise Matuidi, and Higuain fired the loose ball into the top corner.

Juan Cuadrado, who failed to make the most of several chances in the opening frame, completed the comeback in the 65th minute. Alex Sandro’s looping cross reached the back post, and the unmarked Colombian headed past a stranded Brignoli to calm the nerves of the home fans.

Danilo Cataldi almost scored a goal of the season candidate after hitting an audacious first-time volley from well out, but the strike went just wide of a relieved Szczesny.

From there Benevento made some timid ventures forward, but Juventus held firm and controlled the match to secure their 10th victory of the campaign.

Next up for the Old Lady after the international break is an away match against Sampdoria on November 19, while Benevento host Sassuolo.

MATCH FACTS