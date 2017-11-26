Juventus sweep Crotone aside with ease

Crotone were no match for a hugley dominant Juventus side who were 3-0 winners at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening’s Serie A match.

Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring just after half-time, before Mattia De Sciglio doubled the lead with the spectacular strike, and Mehdi Benatia wrapped the three points up with 20 minutes left.

The Bianconeri also equalled their own record of scoring in 43 consecutive Serie A games, set between February 2013 and March 2014.

Juventus’ domination of the ball was telling as they finished with a huge 81 percent of the ball, with Crotone camped on the edge of their penalty area for the majority of the game.

Blaise Matuidi had an early chance for the home side but blasted off target as Juve made their intentions clear from the offset.

Despite their domination, Juventus were struggling to break through the Crotone backline as the Squali charged down every attempt at a cross or through ball.

Douglas Costa did manage to breach the defence and floated a cross to the far post, but Matuidi again couldn’t get his finish on target.

Alex Cordaz was called into action for the first time just before the break to push Alex Sandro’s low drive wide of the post.

To their credit, Crotone did have one chance as Aleksandar Tonev got free down the left side, but could only put his shot into the side netting.

After frustrating the Bianconeri for 45 minutes, Mandzukic headed Juve into the lead just after the restart.

Andrea Barzagli crossed from the right, and good movement from the Croatian saw him get free of the defence to place his header into the top corner.

De Sciglio got number two for Juventus with a rocket from just outside the area, leaving Alex Cordaz with no chance. It was also his first ever professional goal, 173 appearances in.

Paulo Dybala was unable to get his customary goal, but did go close with a freekick.

Then on 71 minutes the was complete as Benatia got on the end of a Miralem Pjanic cross at the back post to tap in from a yard out.

It took until the 74th minute for Gianluigi Buffon to make a save, as he blocked a strike from Ante Budimir.

As a result, Juventus go back to within four points of Serie A leaders Napoli, while also being two behind second place Inter.

MATCH FACTS