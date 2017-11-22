Juventus v Barcelona: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Stadium for their Champions League Group D clash, in which a win will see them through to the knockout stage.

Barcelona will be through, as group winners with a draw. They will also qualify even if they lose should Sporting CP not win, while Juve would also advance if they avoid defeat should Sporting not win.

Giorgio Chiellini was ruled out with a thigh injury, thus Daniele Rugani comes in to partner Mehdi Benatia and Andrea Barzagli in defence. While the big surprise for the visitors is the absence of Lionel Messi from the Starting XI.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Rugani, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti; Digne, Busquets, Paulinho, Iniesta, Rakitic, Deulofeu, Suarez