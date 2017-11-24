Kaka back in AC Milan shirt

During the half-time break of AC Milan’s 5-1 Europa League win over Austria Vienna, Rossoneri legend Kaka was presented to the San Siro crowd.

Rumours have suggested Kaka could rejoin Milan, either in a directorial role, or first a six-month stint on the field before moving upstairs.

“I went to visit the dressing room,” he told Milan TV after the match. “It was a great win, and all Milanisti will be happy. It is always emotional [to come to the San Siro] and tonight will stay in my heart. I want to thank all the fans for such a great reception.