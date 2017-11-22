Kaka linked with AC Milan return

A fairytale AC Milan return could be on the cards for football legend Kaka as he nears the end of his sterling career.

The Brazilian midfielder, who played for the Rossoneri from 2003 to 2009 and once again during the 2013/14 Serie A season, has spent the last three years competing for Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer.

However, a return to the Florida side is all but out of the question for the 35-year-old, thus rumours of a potential third spell at the San Siro have emerged.

Corriere dello Sport suggests Kaka is considering three options: retiring, moving to Sao Paulo where he began his career in 2001, or returning to Milan to play for another six months before eventually taking an administrative position within the club.

Rossoneri director Marco Fassone is apparently not completely against a return for the ageing football star, who could provide a much needed boost for the faltering Serie A giants.

Regardless of how Kaka chooses to conclude his time as a footballer, there’s little debate that he’s built an illustrious legacy given that he’s won a Scudetto, the Champions League, and the World Cup.