Last-gasp Fiorentina penalty denies Lazio

Lazio saw their dreams of a win dashed by VAR in injury time, as Fiorentina battled back to secure a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Stefan de Vrij opened the scoring in the first half, and his header looked as though it would decide the match given the Gigliati’s inability to test the home side for much of the contest.

Instead, with the match seemingly all but over, Fiorentina were handed a last-gasp penalty thanks to the use of VAR, and Khouma Babacar made no mistake in firing home from the spot, much to the dismay of the jeering home supporters.

Cyril Thereau got things going with an effort that went wide of the near post, while Lazio couldn’t make the most from a Marco Sportiello error that resulted in a freekick just outside the penalty area.

The Fiorentina goalkeeper was forced into action on a Luis Alberto curler, though the Italian got his fingertips on the effort.

Lazio looked the more settled of the two sides and they opened the scoring after 25 minutes. Luis Alberto sent a freekick into the penalty area, and De Vrij headed home from close range to make it 1-0 for the home side.

The goal seemed to wake Fiorentina up as they began to push forward in search of an equalizer.

Their best attempt came when Chiesa’s cross found Simeone in the penalty area, but the Argentine fired well off the mark.

Fiorentina continued their push after the restart. Thereau picked out Chiesa inside the penalty area, but the Italian’s shot on goal was easily dealt with by Thomas Strakosha.

Lazio responded with a Marco Parolo header that missed the marker, while Marco Benassi’s long-range strike was caught by Strakosha.

From there the Gigliati continued their push forward, though they had nothing to show for their efforts. In fact, it was Immobile who came closest to hitting the back of the net thanks to a strike from distance that forced Sportiello into action in the 70th minute.

Parolo’s header from in close was stopped by the Fiorentina goalkeeper, while Luis Alberto lashed the rebound just wide as Lazio looked to wrap up proceedings.

It proved costly as Fiorentina snatched an equalizer soon after. After German Pezzella’s scissor kick was denied by Strakosha, the Gigliati were handed a last-gasp penalty thanks to VAR.

Felipe Caicedo was deemed to have fouled Pezzella as play continued, and Babacar stepped up to steal a point that the away side looked unlikely to secure for much of the second half.

Next up for Lazio is a stern away test against Sampdoria, while Fiorentina play host to struggling Sassuolo.

MATCH FACTS