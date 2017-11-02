Lazio progress with last-gasp win over Nice

A last-minute win over Nice at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to ensure Lazio’s progression to the knockout rounds of the Europa League, with the Biancocelesti building on their pre-existing three-point lead over the Ligue 1 side to remain top of Group K.

Maxime Le Marchand headed a Luis Alberto corner into his own goal with what turned out to be the game’s final action after a relatively dull encounter.

The first half was not one for the purists, and neither side failed to carve out any clear cut opportunities, with both having several free-kicks and a number of corners without being able to make them count.

Lucas Leiva was the first to have a shot registered, though his effort 15 minutes in was blocked down by Arnaud Souquet and never troubled the goal.

Pierre Lees-Melou had a chance for the visitors, getting on the end of a free-kick but his effort was off target, much to the relief of Thomas Strakosha.

Unfortunately for the neutrals, the second half failed to offer much excitement either, with both sides seeming relatively content with sharing the points to leave Lazio through and Nice within touching distance of qualification.

Chances remained at a premium throughout the second half and set-pieces were, again, the main threat to either goal.

The game’s only goal came in the dying seconds and, fittingly, through a dead ball. Luis Alberto delivered a corner, with what was the game’s last play, and Le Marchand suffered the misfortune of diverting the ball towards his own goal and beyond the helpless Walter Benitez.