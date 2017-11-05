Magnificent Gerson sees Roma down Fiorentina in thriller

Gerson’s first ever goals for Roma proved decisive, as the Giallorossi downed Fiorentina 4-2 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and extend their Serie A winning streak on the road to 12 matches.

The Brazilian tucked home Stephan El Shaarawy’s smart assist before firing in a similar strike before halftime, either side of Jordan Veretout’s goal for the Viola.

A fine Giovanni Simeone header ensured the teams went into the break level, only for Kostas Manolas to net from a second-half corner to restore the lead. A late Diego Perotti effort secured the three points for the visitors.

Roma looked to settle any early nerves by breaking the deadlock with only five minutes on the clock. Gerson and Radja Nainggolan worked in tandem to pinch the ball, before the latter found El Shaarawy on the edge of the box.

Drawing Fiorentina’s backline towards him, the Italian international released Gerson to sidefoot beyond Marco Sportiello and put the Lupi ahead.

Gran recuperación de Nainggolan, gran pase de El Shaarawy y golazo de Gerson pic.twitter.com/Iigp3VdwCP — La Voz del Calcio (@lavozdelcalcio) November 5, 2017

The lead lasted a matter of minutes however. Gil Dias latched on to a slide-rule ball and skipped past Aleksandar Kolarov with ease, before sending a teasing low cross in the box. As Alessandro Florenzi slipped, the unmarked Veretout made no mistake in slotting home at the back post.

The dangerous El Shaarawy almost had a second assist to his name, as he sliced open the Viola’s defence to put Dzeko clear in the box and the Bosnian’s powerful effort forced a fantastic one-handed save at the near post.

Roma were beginning to take control of proceedings and only the superb Davide Astori prevented the visitors from retaking the lead. Nainggolan’s cross was nodded down by Dzeko, but Astori bravely lunged to block El Shaarawy’s goalbound prod keep his side level.

The Giallorossi were back in front of the half-hour mark though, and it came from Fiorentina wastefulness. Simeone raced through in acres of space and had the goal at his mercy, only to get the ball caught in his feet and allow Manolas to rescue possession.

As the ball was launched upfield, Maxime Gonalons collected El Shaarawy’s flick and drove forward, before releasing Gerson to fire in at the near post.

Comenzó con una gran recuperación de Manolas, prosiguió con un manejo de Gonalons y culminó con el DOBLETE DE GERSON pic.twitter.com/Az3dZPdku5 — AS Roma (@RomaSquare) November 5, 2017

The goal served as a wake up call for the Gigliati, and Federico Chiesa pounced on Manolas’ lazy clearance. His piledriver whistled over the bar.

Fiorentina were in the ascendancy and back on level terms late in the first half. Simeone peeled away from Federico Fazio to meet Cristiano Biraghi’s cross and power a header beyond Alisson.

Giovanni Simeone equalizer for Fiorentina! 2-2 at HT pic.twitter.com/xsFPcsFYV8 — Eden (@EdenDassidy) November 5, 2017

Indeed, the hosts almost turned the match on it’s head on the stroke of halftime. Chiesa charged through the defence and forced a great low stop from Alisson, before the Brazilian keeper leapt to his feet to superbly block Simeone’s follow up.

Roma came out in the second-half all guns blazing and were soon ahead for the third time, thanks to a slice of good fortune. Dzeko got a touch to an inswinging corner, and the ball deflected off Manolas’ shoulder and beyond Sportiello.

Fiorentina were struggling to carve out clear cut chances, and were wasteful when given sight of goal. A quick break allowed Chiesa to find Gil Dias in the box, only for the winger to blast his first-time effort wide.

The win ought to have been sealed late on, but substitute Gregoire Defrel could only scoop Kolarov’s cut back over the bar from close range. It would not prove to be of significance however, as Diego Perotti latched on to Nainggolan’s cross-field pass to stroke home.