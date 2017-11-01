Manchester City win thriller in Napoli

Manchester City came back from a goal down to eventually win 4-2 against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo in their Champions League Group F clash.

A brilliant start from the home side saw Lorenzo Insigne put them a goal ahead, but Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones gave the advantage to City.

A Jorginho penalty was quickly followed by a spectacular counter-attack which was finished by Sergio Aguero for his 178th Manchester City goal, before Rahim Sterling wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

The result means Napoli must win their final two matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

A frantic start to the match saw City take the game to the opponents without threatening the Napoli goal.

Soon after Napoli settled and imposed themselves on the Premier League team with Dries Mertens having close range effort saved by Ederson.

The first goal came midway through the opening period as Mertens played a wonderful pass with the outside of his foot, round the back of the City defence, which found Insigne who finished into the far corner.

In seesaw half, City got themselves level just Ilkay Gundogan floated in a ball from the left which landed perfectly on Otamendi’s head and into the net.

Napoli were rattled and City pressed for the second before the break, and hit the crossbar, but the goal wasn’t forthcoming.

They did get themselves in front just three minutes into the second half when Leroy Sane corner found Stones whose header bounced in off the crossbar and over the line.

Insigne then rattled the crossbar for the home side with a shot from distance, before the referee awarded Napoli a penalty after Raul Albion was tripped in the box by Sane.

Jorginho stepped up and sent Ederson the wrong way to restore parity.

It should have been 3-2 after a exquisite Mertens through ball for Jose Callejon, but the Spaniard’s effort was saved by Ederson.

Then it was 3-2, but to City. After the corner, Pep Guardiola’s men went on a stunning counter-attack through Sane, who was tackled, but the ball fell to Aguero who made no mistake in finishing past Pepe Reina.

Reina pulled off a good stop in the dying moments to deny Bernardo Silva from range, but Sterling made it four in time added on.