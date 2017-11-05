Maran heaps praise on Chievo players after Napoli draw

Rolando Maran was quick to praise his Chievo players after they held Napoli to a goalless draw at the Stadio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon.

The Azzurri arrived as strong favourites after ten wins and a draw so far this season, but the Gialloblu halted the Serie A leaders with an excellent defensive display.

“We are really pleased with this result,” started the Chievo coach. “We come away safe in the knowledge that we afforded Napoli very few chances.

“Credit for that goes to the players for all their efforts and commitment today.”

The point stops the rot for Chievo after a two game losing streak in which the Gialloblu had leaked eight goals.

“It was important to keep a clean sheet and we did it against Napoli,” he went on. “We gave away few chances and are delighted with this point.

“Napoli don’t have any faults. We tried to stop them moving the ball around quickly and close down Jorginho. We did that today without running too many risks at the back.”