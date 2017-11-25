Mertens rejected Barcelona and calms Napoli exit rumours

Since his move to a more central attacking position which have brought a glut of goals, Dries Mertens has become one of the most sought after strikers in Europe, but despite a relatively small release clause, the Belgian has admitted he wants to stay at Napoli.

Mertens has bagged 10 goals in 13 Serie A matches this season, plus another two in the Champions League, carrying on from his 28 goal haul last year which generated interest from a number of clubs both on the continent and further afield.

“This summer we put in a €28 million release clause,” he told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. “However last winter I received an amazing offer from China. I would have earned a huge sum.

“I didn’t want to leave [Napoli], I wanted to stay.”

When pressed on whether or not he would consider a transfer should another large offer come on, Mertens was clear as to where he stands.

“That’s why I wanted a release clause in my new contract,” he went on. “€28m is not so much for a Chinese club, and is also a decent amount for Napoli.

“This was until Neymar moved to PSG. Since then, €28m is nothing. I’ve become a bargain. Where will you find a player that scores 28 goals in Serie A for €28m. Nowhere. no?”

During the summer, Mertens was also linked with a move to Barcelona, before Neymar departed the club, and as such he turned down any transfer as he didn’t want to sit on the bench.

“There was interest from Barcelona,” Mertens continued. “But I would have been behind [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and Neymar. Of course I didn’t know Neymar would leave…

“Anyway, after such a wonderful year at Napoli, I didn’t want to go back to sitting on the bench, not even at Barcelona. So I decided to renew [my contract]. After I knew about Neymar’s sale to PSG.”