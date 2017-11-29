MLS title within reach for Giovinco

Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco is two games away from winning his first championship in Major League Soccer.

The Italian joined the club in 2015 after leaving Juventus, and will host the Columbus Crew in the second leg of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday.

The Canadian outfit managed to win the away fixture 2-0 despite being without the 30-year-old, who was suspended for accumulating too many cautions.

Due to the disciplinary measure and the break MLS took to accommodate football matches on the international calendar, Giovinco will have not played a competitive game in 23 days by the time his side play Columbus.

“It felt like a year,” the Azzurri striker told MLSsoccer.com about how long he’s had to wait to play once more. “Everybody wants to play this kind of game. After 23 days, now, finally, we will play.”

The Atomic Ant has been difficult to keep off the pitch during his time in MLS.

Now in his third season with Toronto, Giovinco has been the league’s scoring leader and most valuable player and has also scored 59 goals in all competitions.