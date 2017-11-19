Montella: AC Milan are improving

Despite a 2-1 defeat to Napoli, AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella still feels his side played well and are on the right path to improvement.

Goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski gave the Partenopei a two-goal lead, before Alessio Romagnoli grabbed a stunning late consolation.

“Napoli played well and are competing for the Scudetto,” Montella told the assembled press. “They are one of the best and our intention was to limit their passing. We are getting better though.

“When they tire you out, they always find space upfront. Napoli did exploit this, but maybe less so than in other games.

“They have the quality to win, even when they are not on top of the game. We conceded the second goal, when we were having our best period of the game. This is football.”

As a result, Milan now sit in seventh place, and could end up as low at 10th in the Serie A table, should other results go against them on Sunday.

“Our position isn’t helping us,” Montella went on, “but we can recover ground.

“In the first six games we didn’t manage the different phases of each match. Against Roma, and today, we conceded goals when we were on top.

“Against Juventus it was a very balanced game. In general we are improving, but at least we didn’t lose half of the opening six games.”

Looking at the Scudetto race in general, Montella feels Napoli will have to play at their very best if they are to win the title.

“Napoli have the quality to win it, but they must find perfection,” he stated. “They don’t have the players to rotate like Juventus do.”