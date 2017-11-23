Montella: AC Milan didn’t panic after going behind

Vincenzo Montella was delighted with AC Milan’s attitude in the 5-1 win over Austria Vienna at the Stadio San Siro, which confirmed top spot in Europa League Group D and a place in the last 32.

A paltry 17,932 were in attendance to witness comical own goal from Leonardo Bonucci, who helped a trundling Christoph Monschein shot into the empty net as the visitors took the lead.

However, a quickfire double from Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva put Milan back on the right track, before Patrick Cutrone got the third late in the first half. Silva added another midway through the second 45 minutes.

“It was an important win for us,” Montella told the press. “And it enabled us to cement top spot in the group, which then allows us to concentrate more on Serie A.

“After we went behind, the team didn’t panic and got a deserved win. It was a positive night with the strikers scoring the goals.

“We always have to be competitive, not just at home but also on the road. The team are improving.”

Fabio Borini got two assists on the night and was always involved in the action building on his form this season.

“He has done well,” Montella went on, “I asked a great deal from him in terms of this game, first to take a step forward, then to go even further.”

Kaka also retuned to the Stadio San Siro, and was presented to the fans at half-time, with rumours also suggesting he could join the club for the second half of the season.

“He is a wonderful guy, and I was happy to meet him,” Montella continued. “He was a fantastic player, and I was thrilled to meet him. He is always happy and friendly.

“Our young players, however, need a coach that can help them improve in the right way.”