Montella: AC Milan played a great game

Despite a 0-0 draw at home to Torino, AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella felt his side were excellent, if a little unlucky in the final third.

Nikola Kalinic spurned a number of chances and as did Andre Silva, though Milan did only allow Torino two shots on target throughout the entire match.

“We played a great game,” Montella told the press. “We only allowed them [Torino] to have one [sic] shot on goal, and it would have been terrible to lose the match like that.

“The team were poor in the final third, so there is work still to be done and we can’t lose our conviction.

“We were in control from start to finish, we were also unlucky and some mistakes were the result of rushing too much. We gave them very little opportunities.

“There is still time to move up the standings, there are still games. I don’t see any particular problems.”

Kalinic was the target of the Milan fans’ mire as he was roundly whistled off the park after missing a series of brilliant chances.

“The whistles started slowly, so they must be interpreted correctly,” Montella went on.

“He is a selfless guy and I think he can win the San Siro back, plus it will be easier for him to do so, than say Montolivo, who was targeted by the fans, and today received applause.

“The fans weren’t always on our backs, at times I felt them getting behind the team.

“If the fans don’t like a 0-0 at home, they have the right to voice it and we must accept it.”