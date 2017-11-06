Montella: Improvement is inevitable for AC Milan

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella thanked his players following their away victory over Sassuolo, believing it to be only a matter of time before the Rossoneri are firing on all cylinders.

Goals from Alessio Romagnoli and Suso ensured the former Roma striker kept his job at the helm before the international break.

“We started well, we lost our way for a while but we got back on track and eventually earned the points,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“We had ten shots on target today, more than any other game this season, so we are improving. We’re on the right track.”

The Rossoneri will face Napoli after the internationals, with defeats to Juventus, Inter and Roma meaning they’ve failed to accumulate points against the top sides.

“I saw plenty of positives today, we were organised and and created many chances, so I am happy,” Montella continued.

“I have great belief in the players, they will inevitably improve and the younger figures around them will improve too.

“I remain convinced we will chase our target to the end.”