Napoli’s second half blitz keeps Champions League hopes alive

Napoli kept their Champions League dreams alive thanks to a 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday night.

Knowing that nothing less than a victory would be good enough against the Ukrainian side, who held a six point advantage over the Partenopei prior to kick-off, Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens all struck to keep them in with a shout ahead of the final round of action.

Within the opening 60 seconds, the hosts signalled their intentions when Jose Callejon had a close range effort kept out well by Andriy Pyatov, while at the other end Taison poked narrowly wide on the counter.

The home side then had Pepe Reina to thank for keeping the scores level when he kept out a powerful Marlos drive from inside the area as a frustrated Napoli trudged off at the break level.

But just 11 minutes after the interval, Insigne gave another example of just what Italy were missing in the playoff with another typically brilliant finish.

Cutting in from the left flank and evading two challenges, he then launched a glorious curling effort beyond the grasp of Pyatov and revive hope around the San Paolo.

Things could have been even better for them but with 20 minutes remaining, Piotr Zielinski spurned a glorious chance to double their lead when Mertens teed him up for an open goal but the former Empoli man blazed over.

He made amends for that though just 10 minutes later when the Belgian set him up once again for another chance and this time he made no mistake, finishing with aplomb.

A third was added moments later when a Raul Albiol header was palmed onto the head of Mertens, who easily nodded in from close range and wrap up the win.

The Partenopei travel to Feyenoord in December for the final matchday where they will still need to pick up all three points and hope for a Manchester City favour in Ukraine.