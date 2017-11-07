Napoli consider dream return for Quagliarella

Fabio Quagliarella could be given a second chance to fulfil his lifelong dream of representing his boyhood club, Napoli, in January.

The Partenopei are keen to bring in additional reinforcements to their squad, and it has been suggested that the current Sampdoria striker could make a return to his hometown when the transfer window reopens.

According to Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino, Napoli see Quagliarella as the ideal backup option for Dries Mertens, especially given Arkadiusz Milik’s injury woes.

Quagliarella previously signed to play at the Stadio San Paolo in 2009, but his dream of representing his local team was brought to a tragic end when he was forced to leave the club due to an unknown stalker threatening the player and his family.

In 2010 he joined Juventus and with his personal problems not then known, the Partenopei supporters’ adoration of him turned to hatred, until his suffering was made public knowledge in February of 2017.

Now, with the issues in his personal life resolved and having scored seven goals and assisted a further three in 12 Serie A appearances this season, he could be given another opportunity to live out his dream.

However, Napoli will not find it easy if they are to pursue the Sampdoria forward, with the Blucerchiati reluctant to let him leave.

“He’s fundamental for us and he’s happy in Genoa,” Antonio Romei, a close friend and colleague of Massimo Ferrero, said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“It’s not something to talk about, although of course he’s very attached to the Azzurri.”

