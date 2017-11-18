Napoli v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Napoli welcome AC Milan to the Stadio San Paolo for the 139th Serie A meeting between the pair.

Still unbeaten in domestic football this season, Napoli face a side who have underwhelmed with increasing pressure on Rossoneri coach Vincenzo Montella.

Both teams have managed to score in seven of the last eight match ups, with AC Milan failing to net in the Partenopei’s 3-0 win in May 2015.

Despite Milan winning their last two away matches, they haven’t won three in a row since March 2012.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Insigne has scored five goals in nine league appearances against the Rossoneri, including four in the last four.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Hamsik, Jorginho; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon.

MILAN (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Borini, Kessie, Montolivo, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinic.