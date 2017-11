Napoli welcome Manchester City to the Stadio San Paolo for a must win Champions League Group F match.

After two defeats in the opening three matchdays, the Partenopei sit third in the group, six points behind Wednesday’s opponents.

As expected, Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has gone with his strongest possible side, while opposite number Pep Guardiola has Sergio Aguero upfront, alongside Leroy Sane and Rahim Sterling.